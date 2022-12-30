NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas was being interviewed after the Jets' 1-0 triumph over Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Tuesday night when in the background a group of players flashed across the screen doing run-throughs.
Blink and you missed it.
Archie Goodwin was among those doing extras. His mop of black hair, instantly recognisable.
Jets fans haven't seen much more of the home-grown teenage striker this campaign.
Goodwin made the trip to Adelaide, but his name wasn't among the 18 on the team sheet. The 18-year-old also missed out on the match-day squad in the 3-0 hammering to Central Coast in Gosford the previous round.
"It is a competitive squad, but Archie is working hard," Papas said. "He still has a couple of little niggles in the back and we decided that with the heat in Adelaide, it was not the game to carry someone if they were not 100 per cent."
The Jets host glamour club Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Goodwin produced a highlights reel the last time the Sky Blues travelled up the freeway, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win - regarded as one of the best in the club's history.
The type of player who puts bums on seats, Goodwin was on the flight to stardom.
In May, the academy graduate inked a three-year extension and a meticulously detailed pre-season plan was mapped out to ensure his growing body could handle the rigours of professional football.
He barely missed a session, but after joining forces with Mariners wonder boy Garang Kuol to help seal the Young Socceroos a place at the 2023 under-20 Asian Championships, opportunities in the A-League have been hard to come by.
Goodwin has made two appearances off the bench against Wellington and Brisbane for a combined total of 38 minutes. He is yet to fire a shot at goal and had just 17 touches.
"He had a couple of opportunities off the bench and he needs to impact those games to make another step," Papas said. "Archie is working hard, that is for sure."
Last season's leading goal-scorer Beka Mikeltadze is the starting No.9.
Goodwin, though most comfortable at the point of the attack, can play a wider position.
Trent Buhagiar (two goals, 0 assists), Reno Piscopo (0,1), Jaushua Sotirio (1,2) and Daniel Stynes (0,1) have been used in those roles.
"We are conscious that if Archie is not playing or is on the bench, that he is getting games elsewhere," Papas said. "He went down with a few of the other boys who haven't been in the squad and played in a youth match. He needs to score in those games as well.
"Everyone has to earn a position. It doesn't matter if you are the oldest or the youngest player. He is working really hard and just needs to take his opportunity when it comes."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.