Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Home-grown striker Archie Goodwin plays waiting game

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets teenage striker Archie Goodwin. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas was being interviewed after the Jets' 1-0 triumph over Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Tuesday night when in the background a group of players flashed across the screen doing run-throughs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.