A-League soccer, 2022: Jets battle extreme heat in crucial win over Adelaide United

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 28 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 2:39pm
Jaushua Sotirio cools down after scoring the winner against Adelaide. Picture Getty Images

SOME Jets players lost nearly four kilograms as temperatures reached 38 degrees during their 1-0 triumph over Adelaide United but coach Arthur Papas expects the squad to be in prime condition for the blockbuster against Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on New Year's Day.

