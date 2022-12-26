A couple of wins and we are up in the six.- ANGUS THURGATE
WHILE most people enjoyed the spoils of Christmas morning, the Newcastle Jets were on the training pitch at Maitland Sportsground.
It was the same scenario on Christmas Eve.
Dido Boxing Day.
The Jets have left nothing to spare in preparation for one of the toughest road trips in the A-League - Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Tuesday night.
The fact that the rivals have been on contrasting runs has only heightened the Jets' attention to detail.
The Jets are coming off consecutive losses to Brisbane (1-0) and Central Coast (3-0) and have lost five of their past six games.
"We have been working hard," said Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate, who is the only player in the squad to have played every minute of every game this season.
"Adelaide are quality and it is always a tough trip. After the last couple of performances, we are dying to play and rectify the areas where we have been struggling."
The effort areas - one-on-one duels, second balls and 50-50s - is where most of the focus has been since the defeat in the F3 derby six days ago. The Jets have won 46 per cent of duels, which is the lowest in the competition.
"We have analysed the past two games and the coaching staff have been drilling into us where we need to improve - that is being clinical at both ends of the field," Thurgate said. "Defending the box and scoring our chances. Just being more competitive around the park in terms of winning our one-on-one battles.
"We like to play with the ball, but do those things as well to add to it."
The Reds went down 3-1 to Wellington in the New Zealand capital 10 days ago. They will be without Ben Halloran against the Jets after the winger was sent off for two yellow cards.
However, Adelaide will take confidence from the fact they are unbeaten in their past eight games at home and have lost one of the past 11 against the Jets.
Leading the way has been Craig Goodwin. The Socceroos winger has scored two goals and provided three assists in his last three outings against Newcastle.
He is lethal from set pieces and scored a stunning free kick against the Phoenix from outside the box.
"Stupid fouls cost us in the Brisbane game and we can't afford a repeat," Thurgate said. "Craig is a quality player. We saw that at the World Cup. We can't give him time when he gets the ball on the left wing and have to minimise the chances he has to cross the ball in."
The Jets sit in 10th spot on nine points, three behind the fifth-placed Reds. Only six points separates Wanderers in second on 15 points from the Jets. But the table is likely to spread in the next month.
"A couple of wins and we are up in the six," Thurgate said. "We are not getting ahead of ourselves but we know we need to take advantage of this string of games."
READ MORE:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.