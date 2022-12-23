NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas hopes to strengthen "a couple of areas" during the A-League transfer window - but the chance of that happening is likely to hinge on the club's ownership situation.
The Jets have lost five of their past six games to slip to 10th position on a congested ladder. However, they are only five points behind second-placed Western Sydney.
Humbled 3-0 by arch rivals Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Wednesday night, the Jets are away to third-placed Adelaide on Tuesday before hosting Sydney on New Year's Day.
Papas brought in 11 players for the start of his second season, headed by former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson, Georgian international Beka Dartsmelia, dual championship-winner Brandon O'Neill and Olyroos attacker Reno Piscopo.
Although "really optimistic about what this group can do" the ambitious coach flagged additions to the squad when the A-League transfer window opens on January 10.
"We may need to look in to the market in January but I'm not sure if we can," he said.
"I think everyone understands the reality of our [ownership] structure and the ability to make changes to possibly improve the team in one or two areas. If that is available to us, then that would be a big difference."
The Jets are in the unique situation of having been bankrolled for the past two seasons by the owners of four rival clubs, who have incurred major losses.
Australian Professional Leagues is close to finalising the sale of the club to an Australian consortium. It is hoped the deal, which the Newcastle Herald understands is with the lawyers, will be completed by the end of January.
The A-League transfer window closes on February 8.
"There are teams, for example Perth Glory, who are actively signing Socceroos players (Adam Taggart)," Papas said. "That means they are ambitious and have ambitious owners who really want to make a step up. We want the same because that is what our community and people deserve.
"We have to be very, very grateful to the people who have kept this club alive. That is the first thing. This club would not be around if it wasn't for people who really care about the sport as a whole.
"In the end, you want to thrive, not just survive.
"I feel that we have done a really good job to build some identity and competitiveness from where we started. Does that mean if new owners come in that, fundamentally, we will be different, I'm not sure to be honest.
"If you can mix passion and investment together, you are on a pretty good track.
"I'm extremely passionate about coaching this club. New owners will decide the direction they want to go and how far they want to compete."
The other way to freshen up the squad is to offload a player, which requires that player to be in demand from another club.
Papas would not detail the specific areas of the squad he would like to improve.
However, it is clear they have not sufficiently replaced Brazilian Daniel Penha, who took up a lucrative deal in Korea after a season with the Jets in which he led the league with 11 assists and netted four goals.
"They are discussions for if and when it happens," Papas said. "I have a lot of belief in the group we have got. There are some areas where we can always get better. Our job is to get the best out of this group. They are a terrific group. I don't turn on my players. I take responsibility for what happens out there."
"If change was to come, hopefully, I will be part of that and making sure it gives us the chance to elevate even higher."
