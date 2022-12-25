Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Daniel Stynes on right flightpath at Newcastle Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets midfielder Daniel Stynes has hit form since the restart of the competition. Picture by Simone De Peak

COACH Arthur Papas was impressed with the intellect - football knowledge and IQ - when he first spoke to Daniel Stynes about joining his revolution at the Newcastle Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.