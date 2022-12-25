"I didn't play a whole lot before the World Cup break and I definitely had the ambition to come back in and give myself the best chance to prove myself," Stynes said after the first F3 derby. "I checked with all the sports scientists ... my numbers are the best they have ever been by far. I have always been able to run, my endurance is strong, but it is more the high-effort sprints which have improved a lot. Also, not being as fatigued on the ball is something I have improved significantly."