COACH Arthur Papas was impressed with the intellect - football knowledge and IQ - when he first spoke to Daniel Stynes about joining his revolution at the Newcastle Jets.
The pair shared similar philosophies on football.
Stynes, who is in the third year of a law degree, wanted to add to his football resume and was confident Newcastle was the right environment.
After a stalled start to the campaign due to a minor ankle issue, Stynes is starting to make a mark.
The attacking midfielder has started in the three games since the A-League resumed after the World Cup break.
He produced an inch-perfect, first-time cross to set up a tap-in for Trent Buhagiar in the 2-1 win over the Mariners a fortnight ago.
The 24-year-old was dynamic down the left in a man-of-the match effort.
"I am pleased with his progress," Papas said after Stynes' starting debut. "He had a difficult time in Perth. He is a really intelligent kid who works hard. He wants to improve and is always asking questions. He has a bit of X-factor in the front third and is brave to get on the ball. That is what I ask from my attackers."
Stynes was among a number of players stymied by the patchwork surface at McDonald Jones Stadium in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane.
But he was back to his dynamic best, marauding down the left and finding space between the lines in the 3-0 defeat on Wednesday.
All that was missing was a goal.
"I think there is more," Papas said on Wednesday. "We want to get to the point where instead of threatening, there is execution. That is the most important part. When you get into the box, you don't hesitate. The last pass is the mot important pass, so it has to be correct. He is contributing."
The Jets are away to a Craig Goodwin-led Adelaide on Tuesday.
Like the Jets, the Reds play a high-paced game.
Stynes had only made one appearances before the World Cup break - a 30-minute cameo in a 2-0 defeat to Wanderers on October 28.
The Perth native used the four-week competition recess to work overtime.
"I didn't play a whole lot before the World Cup break and I definitely had the ambition to come back in and give myself the best chance to prove myself," Stynes said after the first F3 derby. "I checked with all the sports scientists ... my numbers are the best they have ever been by far. I have always been able to run, my endurance is strong, but it is more the high-effort sprints which have improved a lot. Also, not being as fatigued on the ball is something I have improved significantly."
The Jets game against Adelaide has been pushed back to an 8.15pm kick-off (AEDST) due to heat-wave conditions predicted for Tuesday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
