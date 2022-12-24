Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Rookies New Lambton ready for NPL NNSW rise

By Craig Kerry
December 24 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Lambton coach Tom Davies. Picture by Mathew Packer

New Lambton coach Tom Davies says his club hold no fears about the return of promotion-relegation as he prepares them for their NPL men's debut in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.