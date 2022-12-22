Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Mediator brought in to address growing tensions within Hunter New England Health

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tensions grow at Hunter New England Health

A MEDIATOR is being brought in to address growing tensions within Hunter New England Health, including between the executive team and CEO Michael DiRienzo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.