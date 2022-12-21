Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

City of Newcastle and NSW government in stand-off over who's responsible for Stockton's $6.2m sand nourishment project

Donna Page
Donna Page
Updated December 22 2022 - 8:31am, first published 5:30am
Newcastle Federal MP Sharon Claydon in Stockton, centre, with Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes in October to announce the $6.2 million funding package to move 300,000 cubic metres of sand onto Stockton beach.

IT WAS lauded by all levels of government as a critical project to kickstart the long-awaited renourishment of erosion crippled Stockton beach.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

