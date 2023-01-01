Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Thurgate's milestone game ends in disappointment as Jets fall to Sydney FC

By James Gardiner
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 2:27pm
Sydney striker Adam Le Fondre celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the Sky Blues' 2-0 win over the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate marked his 100th A-League game with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday to continue the Jets' yo-yo campaign.

