A-League soccer, 2023: Jets midfielder Brandon O'Neill on mend after 'very bad' challenge

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
January 4 2023 - 8:00am
I watched it on replay and it looked so much worse. It was very bad.

- KOSTA GROZOS
Brandon O'Neill clutches at his right knee after a late challenge from Sydney defender Rhyan Grant in the 2-0 loss to the Sky Blues. Picture by Grant Sproule, Jets Media

JETS co-captain Brandon O'Neill trained lightly on Tuesday and is confident of being fit to take on Macarthur as his teammates condemned the challenge that left the midfielder in agony.

