Golf: Remodelled swing pays dividends for Josh Fuller in opening round of Master of the Amateurs

By James Gardiner
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
Josh Fuller is in contention at the Master of the Amateurs. Picture by David Tease

THE Vintage's Josh Fuller birdied two of the final four holes to be two under and tied for 13th after the opening round of the Master of the Amateurs at the Southern Golf Club in Melbourne on Tuesday.

