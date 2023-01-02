Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf: Newcastle young gun Ella Scaysbrook to tee up alongside world's best in Master of the Amateurs

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
January 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen sensation Ella Scaysbrook will tee up against some of the world's best in the Master of the Amateurs starting Tuesday at Southern Golf club in Melbourne. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

ELLA Scaysbrook expects the Master of the Amateurs tournament at Southern Golf Club to be at "another level" - and that only adds to the excitement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.