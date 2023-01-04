HIGH-octane winger Jaushua Sotirio believes it's time for the Newcastle Jets to take more risks. Be brave.
One of the most entertaining and lethal teams in the league last season, the Jets have lost their mojo in attack.
They have netted just nine goals in 10 games this campaign, despite dominating possession and being camped in the opposition territory.
Beka Mikeltadze has two goals. At the same stage last season he had bagged seven.
Trent Buhagiar is the only other Newcastle player with more than one goal.
The Jets have speed to burn and have been potent when able to get out in transition and get in behind teams.
Rivals have cottoned on and they are setting up to nullify that threat.
In the 2-0 loss to Sydney, the Jets had 59 per cent of the ball, made 82 entries into the final third and 42 into the penalty area.
Sydney camped deep, blocked the passing channels and restricted the Jets to just 12 shots.
It is becoming a familiar theme.
Sotirio has scored the Jets' lone goal - a first-time shot which took a deflection and sealed a 1-0 win over Adelaide a fortnight ago - in the past four games.
"Teams are aware that we are a very quick team and they are going to sit back a bit more," he said. "That is where we need to come up with a different solution.
"That is something we spoke about in the team meeting - taking more shots, being brave and have courage to take risks.
"We don't have the goals we want. I'm sure we will come up with a plan.
"We have the capability to score goals. We have a lot of quality up front. We need to take our chances really."
The Jets, eighth on 12 points, are away to fifth-placed Macarthur (14 points) on Sunday.
After the Bulls, they are away to Western United before consecutive homes games against Western Sydney and Brisbane.
"We are eighth now. A win will take us to fifth," Sotirio said. "Another win and we could be second or third. It shows how close the league is this season. Anything can happen and it is all on the day.
"We have shown in certain games that we can match it with the best. It is a matter of being more consistent.
"We have full belief and everyone is united. The morale is good and everyone is together. We have the same goal and that is to be strong in the second half of the season and be in the best position for finals football."
The Bulls, who are coached by former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, play an attacking style.
They boast speed in Al Hassan Toure, Charles M'Mombwa and Craig Noone and the strike power of former Johnny Warren Medal winner Ulises Davila, former wonder boy Daniel Arzani and and Georgian international Bachana Arabuli.
"We have similar game styles," Sotirio said. "It will be a good game and I think there will be a lot of goals."
Sotirio, who has two assists to go with his match-winner against Adelaide, has started the past two games.
"I'm an attacker and my job is to score goals and create assists,' Sotirio said. "If I keep doing that, I will keep my spot."
