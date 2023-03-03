Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Head-knock denies Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga chance to try and clinch late win over Warriors in Wellington

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ponga and teammates celebrate a try at Sky Stadium. Picture Getty Images

A decision to send Kalyn Ponga for a head-injury assessment in Friday's season-opener is sure to attract attention after the star playmaker was denied the chance to try and lift Newcastle to a late victory over the Warriors in Wellington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.