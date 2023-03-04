Police are investigating the cause of a fire which damaged vehicles at a smash repair business near Singleton on Sunday morning.
Three fire trucks, police and a rural fire brigade crew responded to reports of explosions and a large fire at Adamthwaite Crash Repair in Enterprise Crescent, McDougalls Hill, at 3am.
The fire damaged five cars, a forklift and a pantech truck in the yard of the business before the crews brought it under control.
Singleton police are conducting investigations into the cause of the fire and have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
