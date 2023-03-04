Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Four assaulted, two dogs stabbed after armed home invasion at Forbes Street, Muswellbrook by five men wearing balaclavas

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 4 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley police crime manager Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer

Four people have been injured and two dogs stabbed after five armed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Muswellbrook home, police said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.