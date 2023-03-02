The federal government's plan for a wind farm off the east coast would result in an "unreliable eyesore", One Nation's state election candidate for Port Stephens says.
Mark Watson is opposing the government's proposal, which went on public exhibition last month.
In a statement, One Nation said its policy was to "stop this pointless transition, given that Australia's emissions are not large enough to impact on global surface temperatures" and to preserve existing resource and manufacturing jobs.
One Nation will hold a public meeting at Nelson Bay Bowling Club between 5pm and 7pm on March 9 to hear concerns from the community.
"NSW should be a global energy superpower with flourishing coal, gas and nuclear and even renewable power, this project off the coast of Port Stephens is the wrong choice for our region," Mr Watson said.
"The last thing we need off the coasts of Newcastle and Port Stephens are 130 of these unreliable eyesores prone to the elements, I would not want to stand at the top of Tomaree Mountain looking at these in the distance. So far, many I have spoken to in the community agree.
"The conversion to a new electricity grid will cost tens of billions of dollars, now being paid for by taxpayers, households and businesses through their skyrocketing power bills."
The federal government says the wind project will create about 4800 jobs during construction and 2400 ongoing maintenance roles.
The eight gigawatt project would be located 10km to 50km off the coast.
An area from Norah Head to Port Stephens has been identified as a possible site.
