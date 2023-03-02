Newcastle Herald
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes calls for Deputy Premier Stockton taskforce meeting to sort sand nourishment responsibilities

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
March 2 2023
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

City of Newcastle has called for a meeting of the NSW Deputy Premier's Stockton Beach Taskforce over fears that sand renourishment could be delayed by a NSW government agency not being allocated to parts of the project.

