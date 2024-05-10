Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'It will be our Achilles heel': No room for error as Wildfires eye big guns

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 10 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildfires second-rower Renee Clarke will be back in action against Sydney Uni. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Wildfires second-rower Renee Clarke will be back in action against Sydney Uni. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Anthony Eriksson has seen enough of Sydney Uni to know the Jack Scott Cup big guns will punish any mistake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.