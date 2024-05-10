'It will be our Achilles heel': No room for error as Wildfires eye big guns

Anthony Eriksson has seen enough of Sydney Uni to know the Jack Scott Cup big guns will punish any mistake.
But the Hunter Wildfires coach was buoyed to be fielding his strongest complement of players so far, welcoming the return of Renee Clarke from injury and ACT Brumbies player Kate Holland back from Super W commitments.
The pair are set to start in the second row as the Wildfires look to extend a winning run to four outings in Sydney women's premier rugby union on Saturday.
Hunter travel to face the unbeaten Sydney Uni (11.50am) after an important 32-0 victory over Western Sydney last weekend.
"We left a fair few points on the field [against Two Blues]," Eriksson said.
"From the get-go we tried to run around them straight away without earning that right and put ourselves under a little bit of pressure trying to score off every play.
"But once we switched on and started to put our nose going forward we made the space for the outside and got away with a few tries in the end."
He knows there will be no room for error this weekend.
"They're undefeated and by far one of the fittest teams that I've watched on RugbyTV so far, so we're expecting them to be up for that battle, real physical, quick over the ball," Eriksson said.
"We've got to make sure we're all doing our job, securing our ruck, making sure we're good at the breakdown and making sure we're not giving them that free chance to turn the ball over.
"If we give up easy territory or handling errors, it will be our Achilles heel.
"It's going to be a big test for us. It will be a really good gauge to see how we're going, where we're at in regards to how we're playing with our style and our structure."
In Hunter Rugby Women on Saturday, Wanderers host University, Merewether are at home to Cooks Hill, Hamilton travel to Maitland and Southern Beaches are away to Nelson Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.