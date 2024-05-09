'The gap is closing': Brumbies lock back as Wildfires eye heavyweights

Kate Holland has no doubt the Hunter Wildfires are closing the gap on Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney Uni.
The ACT Brumbies second-rower is set to start against the Sydney women's premier rugby union big guns at Sydney Uni on Saturday in a timely boost as the Wildfires face their toughest test this campaign.
Hunter go in to round five on a three-game winning run while Sydney Uni are unbeaten.
"In our first game of the Wildfires women [in 2021] we versed Sydney Uni and we got beat 60-0, so I'm excited to see what score we can bring on Saturday because the gap is closing," Holland said.
"We've got so many young, capable juniors. If we can continue to foster their ability, they're going to be formidable in a couple of years. It's really exciting that we could be matching it with those Sydney teams.
"And, when I'm chatting to girls from other Jack Scott Cup teams, every single player says, 'It's a worry when we verse the Wildfires'. There's always a comment like, 'You guys just keep getting better and better and it's scary to know what you're going to bring'."
Holland, who teaches at Wirreanda Public School in Medowie, is back in the Hunter after relocating to Canberra for the six-week Super W season.
It was the Nelson Bay 33-year-old's second campaign with the Brumbies, which ended in a 47-27 semi-final loss to NSW Waratahs.
"The season personally was a positive one, especially because I wasn't doing the travelling back and forth," Holland said.
"I was able to stay down in Canberra and really focus on playing football and giving it everything I could.
"I was lucky enough to start in every game, which was awesome too. As a team, we had a really positive season, but, similar to what we reflected upon last year, we just wish we had more games to continue building our momentum."
Holland comes into the starting side after a mandatory two-week break following Super W.
"It's been good getting around the Wildfires girls again, it's like coming back home to your family," Holland said.
"I've been lucky enough to run water for them for the last two games and the energy out there is great.
"They're putting their bodies on the line. They're piecing it all together. They're doing a really good job."
Brumbies rookie Kyah Little had impact off the bench for the Wildfires' round-three 29-5 win over Campbelltown (29-5) then played a crucial role when deployed as Hunter's starting fly-half in a 32-0 victory against Western Sydney last Saturday.
Second-rower Renee Clarke will also be back in the starting side on Saturday after being sidelined for the past two Wildfires' outings with a hamstring complaint.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.