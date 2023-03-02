Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle Show's 121st year will be full of entertainment and education this weekend

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle show performer Big Shoe Bob with Hamilton North Public School students Halle Heckenberg, Indi Beuster, Marcus Morgan, Cooper Bolton-Martin, Jessie Nicholls, Alex Tang. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Broadmeadow's showground will come alive with animals, horticulture, rides, and at least 30,000 visitors this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.