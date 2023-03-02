Broadmeadow's showground will come alive with animals, horticulture, rides, and at least 30,000 visitors this weekend.
The Newcastle Show, powered by Greater Bank, has a new program filled with 53 events across three days.
The show's general manager Emma Spencer and her team began preparing right after last year's program.
"We think about what's important in our community," Ms Spencer said.
"We think about the traditional aspects of the show and how we are going to ... modernise them. We want to make sure they are executed well.
"While a lot of other agricultural shows have set [programs] ... we try to make things varied," Ms Spencer said.
Organisers hope the show, in it's 121st year, will teach people about the land they live on.
"It's about trying to educate children on where their food comes from. Being an agricultural show, that's a big part of what we do.
"We've got the horticultural precinct which is bigger this year than in previous times," Ms Spencer said. "We've got everything in there from how to save your veggies that are going off in the bottom of the fridge to learning all about honey."
A skills and trade exposition has been included in the show's program for the first time since 2013.
"People may be looking for a career change in Newcastle," Ms Spencer said. "Maybe they weren't aware there's a career option in something in the Hunter."
Livestock and equestrian events will include competitors from as far as Sydney and the mid-north coast, with a "variety" of judging each to be held day.
"Once [attendees] are inside the gates, there's many free things for them to do and see. There's certainly a lot going on over the three days," Ms Spencer said.
Set up for the show included thorough checks of all rides, ready for families to enjoy themselves.
"SafeWork will inspect the setup of amusement rides before the show opens to the public, along with targeted verification audits on identified high-risk amusement devices like various roller coasters," head of SafeWork Natasha Mann said.
The show runs from Friday March 3 to Sunday Mach 5. Guests are encouraged to pre-book tickets on the Newcastle Show website.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
