Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education
Have Your Say

Students are waiting over 12 weeks to be accepted for affordable rentals in Newcastle

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All 1,800 beds on the UON Callaghan campus are full, with students remaining on a wait list. Picture by Marina Neil

As first semester gets under way, the biggest lesson for many University of Newcastle students has been learning to live with the housing affordability and availability crisis engulfing the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.