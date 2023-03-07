Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Supercars: police put East End residents, race fans on notice

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:55am
Northern Region commander Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna. Picture by Marina Neil

SUPERCARS racegoers have been warned to plan ahead and travel safely ahead of the motorsport event's return to Newcastle streets from Friday.

