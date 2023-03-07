SUPERCARS racegoers have been warned to plan ahead and travel safely ahead of the motorsport event's return to Newcastle streets from Friday.
Police said on Wednesday large crowds are expected and a high-visibility operation will run across the three days.
The Newcastle 500 was last held in 2019.
Officers from Newcastle City police district and across the Northern Region will focus on road safety, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence.
Specialist police will also offer assistance to general duties officers.
Northern Region commander Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna said the event was a highlight for the city that drew thousands of spectators.
"Our number one priority throughout Operation NEWCASTLE 500 2023 is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to safely enjoy their time at the event," Assistant Commissioner McKenna said.
"Racegoers and local residents are reminded there are several road closures and diversions throughout the Newcastle CBD, and a number of special event clearways and bus zones are in place.
"Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic and delays on local roads, particularly around times when crowds are arriving at or leaving the event.
Assistant Commissioner McKenna also reminded patrons that Supercars tickets include public transport, urging to take advantage of that to reduce congestion.
Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden APM said speeding, drink and drug driving, and distracted driving remain the biggest killers on our roads despite their preventable natures.
"Police won't tolerate anyone breaking the law through dangerous driving, this includes speeding, drink and drug driving, or driving while distracted," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
