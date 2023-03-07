A MAN accused of orchestrating the murder of Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch has died in jail, Newcastle Local Court has heard.
Stuart Daniel Campbell was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday charged over Ms Klimovitch's murder, but his lawyer said she had been informed on Wednesday morning by staff at Long Bay Correctional Centre that he had died.
The matter had been delayed last year "due to an incident in jail" that led Mr Campbell to be "psychiatrically assessed", the court heard previously.
Two other men, Jason Paul Hawkins and Stephen John Garland, have been committed for trial for Ms Klimovitch's murder.
Lifeline: 13 11 44.
More to come.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
