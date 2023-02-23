The NSW Liberal Party has named candidates for the seats of Swansea and Maitland a little more than a month out from the state election.
Michael Cooper, a Hunter youth worker, will run for Maitland, while Megan Anderson will contest Swansea.
The pair will take on Labor incumbents Jenny Aitchison and Yasmin Catley.
In a statement, the party said Mr Cooper was determined to be "a voice for the community" in the Perrottet government.
"The Maitland community is in my heart. I'm a local that wants to represent this area to give back to the community who has given me so much," Mr Cooper said.
"I understand the pressures families are facing with their budgets, which is why this community needs strong advocacy.
"Being an active member of the Maitland area has been incredibly rewarding to me and now I want to work for the people and be their voice in the NSW Parliament."
Ms Anderson said she was "incredibly passionate" about the Swansea community.
"I am a local mother who cares about local issues and will work hard to represent this area," Ms Anderson said.
"This is an important election and I understand the pressures families are facing with their budgets, that's why this community needs strong advocacy."
Election day is March 25.
