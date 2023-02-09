The NSW government has announced $7.61 million funding for widening the Minmi Road traffic bottleneck at Wallsend.
The project, which is being paid for predominantly by City of Newcastle ratepayers, will convert Minmi Road to dual carriageway between Maryland Drive and the Summerhill tip entrance road and upgrade Longworth Avenue.
City of Newcastle has allocated $26 million to upgrading roads between Newcastle Road and Minmi, including addressing the bottleneck at Longworth Avenue by duplicating the road to two lanes in each direction.
The council had asked the government to take over responsibility for the busy arterial road, but its application was knocked back.
The newly announced money comes from the latest round of funding under the government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
The latest allocation includes $180 million for metropolitan projects and $120 million for regional areas.
The government has included the Wallsend project in the metropolitan allocation.
Meanwhile, Premier Dominic Perrottet was in Dungog on Thursday with Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell to announce $441,000 for an accessible amenities block at the town's showground and $248,309 to boost Radio Dungog's broadcasting capabilities.
The money is part of a $5 million allocation from the government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for 24 projects in the Upper Hunter electorate.
Dungog Shire Council said it expected to receive the funding this month.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
