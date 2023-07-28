Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mitchell Patterson was turned away from the Mater Mental Health's psychiatric emergency centre

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Patterson was having suicidal thoughts and in distress, so an ambulance took him to the Mater. He was put in a taxi and sent home. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Mitchell Patterson was having suicidal thoughts and in distress, so an ambulance took him to the Mater. He was put in a taxi and sent home. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A Booragul man who was turned away from the Mater's psychiatric emergency centre, despite being in deep distress and having suicidal thoughts, feels the public health system failed him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.