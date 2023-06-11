Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Institute to host public forum, 'GP Crisis - Need for Fundamental Reform' at Souths Leagues Club in Merewether on Wednesday night

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen said the 'underlying structure of Medicare fails to support modern general practice'. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen said the 'underlying structure of Medicare fails to support modern general practice'. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The crippling effects of the GP shortage will be highlighted at a public forum in Merewether, amid concerns about doctors being burnt out and a system "on the verge of collapse".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.