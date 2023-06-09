BULLYING and harassment are key themes running through the thousands of submissions to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, including from Hunter contributors.
Both anonymously and under their own names, serving and former members of the defence force have shared their stories with the inquiry, some in harrowing detail.
"The complete betray and disregard of returned veterans, never properly debriefed.." begins one submission from a Hunter resident who claims defence has failed in its duty of care.
He refers to being "betrayed transitioning back into civilian life" and experiencing a "total lack of support".
Another man wrote in to the inquiry saying that he joined the navy as a junior recruit in October, 1968, and "from day 1 [sic] was bullied by Staff & senior [sic] recruits".
"The Navy failed me & have since apologised for these actions," he said, but it had never sought to investigate the way it had "affected my family along life's journey".
"My wife suffers from depression which is a direct link from my behaviour as a husband & father. My children also have suffered at my hands (and) still copes with manic depression."
While some people have felt comfortable to engage with the Royal Commission independently, many others might require support, says Yolanda D'Aquino, a solicitor with the Defence and Veterans Legal Service.
"In many cases there are questions and concerns that might stop a person going ahead with a submission and we are here to answer questions and provide advice," Ms D'Aquino said.
"They don't have to proceed, they can make their own decisions, but we can be there to support from start to finish.
"That is especially important for people who are struggling with mental health difficulties. It can be difficult to sit down and prepare a submission when you are struggling day to day.
"We're here to smooth the way with anyone who wants to engage but feels they may not be able to manage it on their own."
The Newcastle-based service has been set up alongside the Royal Commission specifically to help Australian Defence Force members, veterans and their families to get advice about the Royal Commission and to participate.
"We are also available to assist with other legal matters that might arise," Ms D'Aquino said.
"We do focus on the Royal Commission but we can also make referrals and deal with other legal matters that may affect the defence community
"We are a completely confidential and independent service, so although we have been set up along side the commission, we are independent and separate from it, and from the ADF, and from government departments such as the Department of Veterans Affairs."
One of the most common concerns people have about making a submission is that it will be public, or that their personal details would be revealed to the world, but there were in fact very strong protections in place, she said.
"We can make sure it remains confidential, and that has been extended so that any details can remain confidential for 99 years after the Royal Commission ends in mid 2024, so that should be reassuring for those people who may have those concerns and be a bit reluctant about making a submission."
"It doesn't have to be face-to-face, or if someone is in a remote place we can find a safe place to have a face-to-face. We can also support anyone who may have registered for a private session."
While the window has closed to apply now for a private session with the commission, submissions are still accepted up until the closing date of October 13.
To date, the Royal Commission has received a total of 107 submissions from the Newcastle and Hunter region, out of a total 3,664, and held 473 private sessions, and heard from 257 witnesses at hearings.
More than 100,000 people have tuned into the hearings as they are live-streamed.
The commission began nearly a year ago on July 8, 2022, and delivered an interim report in August.
It reported that, as at the end of May last year, the Department of Veterans' Affairs had a massive backlog of 41,799 claims.
One of its key recommendations was that that backlog must not be allowed to continue, and the department should eliminate the claims backlog by March 2024, requesting that the Australian Government "provide the necessary resources to DVA to allow them to reduce the backlog".
"We've had a lot of activity throughout the state, with a high volume of engagement already, but what we'd really like to see is serving members coming forward," Ms D'Aquino said.
"We also want to make sure that families can make contact with us and participate in the commission, not just serving members and veterans."
To contact the service, phone 1800 33 1800; or to contact the commission, email DVSRC.enquiries@royalcommission.gov.au, or call 1800 329 095.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
