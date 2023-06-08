Emergency services are warning people to play it safe on the roads and the water this King's Birthday long weekend.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell is asking all boaters to check weather conditions and to be vigilant when out and about on the state's waterways over the coming days.
"It is important at Marine Rescue that we are out there promoting safe boating behaviours right across the NSW coastline and inland waterways," he said.
"Rescues are one thing but if we can stop those happening before people get out on the water and get into difficulty that is a great thing for Marine Rescue and boating in NSW.
"Simple checks of making sure that your boat is in good working order before you leave the boat ramp.
"Checking that you have the right safety equipment and the right amount of fuel for your voyage can prevent a good day on the water turning into a bad day on the water.
"One simple step that any boater can take is to Log On with Marine Rescue, either over VHF marine channel 16 or via the free Marine Rescue app.
"It is a simple step and it means that if you don't return as planned Marine Rescue will start looking for you."
Meanwhile the NSW Police Force has joined with Transport NSW to launch an operation targeting excessive speed, alcohol/drug driving, fatigue, seatbelt and distracted driving.
Double demerits came into effect at 12.01am Friday, June 9 and conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, June 12.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell, said the June long weekend was traditionally one of the busiest times of the year on our roads.
"Many people will be undertaking long distance driving to see family and friends and I would like to remind them to ensure they have had sufficient rest before undertaking these journeys. If your feeling fatigued, don't fight it just pull up and have a sleep or swap drivers," acting Assistant Commissioner Waddell said.
"Driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving impaired under the influence of alcohol and drug use which we will also be targeting. On a daily basis we are detecting drivers affected by alcohol and drugs.
"This year alone 148 people have been killed on NSW roads. Behind these numbers are family and friends who have lost a loved one. We will be doing our utmost to ensure people arrive safely to their destination."
Transport for NSW chief of the Centre for Road Safety, Bernard Carlon said it was critical to plan and drive to the conditions this long weekend.
"We encourage anyone getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle this weekend to give yourself plenty of time, stay focused on the road, wear your seatbelt, and don't drink and drive. It's not just your life you are endangering, it's the lives of others."
