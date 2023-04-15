Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Labor points to figures from Medicare rebate analysts Cleanbill to blame former Coalition government for bulk-billing decline

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 16 2023 - 10:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report shows lower than official bulk-billing rates, with only about 20 per cent of GPs clinics taking new patients. Picture by Anna Warr
A new report shows lower than official bulk-billing rates, with only about 20 per cent of GPs clinics taking new patients. Picture by Anna Warr

AN independent survey of more than 6300 GP clinics across Australia puts the bulk-billing rate at 35.1 per cent, or less than half of the 82 per cent stated in the last official Medicare statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.