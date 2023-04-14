A MAN has been taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man in his 30s at Broadmeadow train station this morning.
Multiple paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene about 10:15am on reports a man had been stabbed in his abdomen.
The injured man was treated at the scene and is believed to be recovering in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital.
Outside the station, Police Transport Command officers pepper-sprayed a second man before he was also arrested.
That man was taken to the Mater Hospital and remains under police guard.
Newcastle Police District officers have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.
Anyone with information about the alleged stabbing has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
