Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'Compensation in good faith' to be offered to Diner en Blanc ticket buyers

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diner en Blanc attendees scrambling in the rain to pick up their drink and food orders at the Stockton public reserve where the event was to be held on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Marina Neil
Diner en Blanc attendees scrambling in the rain to pick up their drink and food orders at the Stockton public reserve where the event was to be held on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Marina Neil

The organisers of Diner en Blanc will be offering compensation to the 1200 people who purchased tickets to the event that was cancelled at the last minute on April 1 due to wild weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.