The organisers of Diner en Blanc will be offering compensation to the 1200 people who purchased tickets to the event that was cancelled at the last minute on April 1 due to wild weather.
Gus Maher, who operates Newcastle Events with his wife Louise, said the company will offer "partial compensation in good faith" to the ticket buyers. He said they expected to email the registered guests in coming days, with information on how to register for compensation and resolve matters by the end of April.
A letter to all attendees on Diner en Blanc letterhead on April 7 indicated "a (to be determined) level of compensation" would be forthcoming for "riding out the storm".
This was the third annual Diner en Blanc in Newcastle, an event licensed through the original organisers in France, to be held in Newcastle. Guests pay a $20 membership fee to the international organisation, and $80 per person to local organisers who provide transportation and infrastructure for the local event. Guests either bring their own picnic-style food or order food platters through the organisers to be picked at the event.
All wine must be purchased through the organisers' on-site provider (First Creek Wines). There is no BYO.
The letter sent to attendees on April 7 noted, "Whilst it is our issue and loss, we would like you to be aware that over $100k has been paid out in full to our suppliers, including chartering of coaches and ferries, entertainment, audio visual staging and theming, council venue fees, security, first aid, ice, toilets, waste, fencing, hydration, infrastructure hire, licencing, permits and insurances."
Gus Maher said this week, "If everyone were to take up the compensation offer, Diner en Blanc Newcastle 2023 will run at a loss."
The last-minute cancellation was the equivalent of a perfect storm.
Maher recounted the day: "Saturday was a normal event day for us with tiredness being swept away by adrenaline. We were on site from 7am. All weather models in the days preceding the event said at worst - a 20 per cent chance of a light shower, and hence the weather was not a major concern until around 4pm when we again looked at the radar, and saw a very fine band of heavy rain developing toward us.
"The wind was extremely strong, but when the rain hit as well, it was quite simply - horrible.
"Whilst some of our guests arrived by chartered ferry, and sheltered as best they could in local hotels and the ferry terminal, 900 guests arrived on 19 coaches, and our decision to 'hold' guests on coaches was we believe the correct one.
"As the weather worsened, and the stage became unworkable for our entertainers, we quickly convened and made the decision to cancel the event.
"Whilst we have received some criticism for saying that this was in the interests of our guests' comfort, I don't believe that too many would have answered the call if it was 'OK let's get out there, set up our tables and party...' "
Attendees were encouraged to pick up their pre-ordered food and wine at the site as the buses waited to return them to from their original pick-up points, and Maher said "99 per cent" did pick up their orders.
Diner en Blanc attendee Shane Bransdon had requested a refund of the $80 for all 10 people in his group.
He said on Friday, "I feel for the event organisers. Everyone understands they can't control the rain but wet weather had been predicted for the event and it was a shame that an alternative plan wasn't established.
"I'm glad the event organisers are now offering a partial refund. Regardless of what the terms and conditions state, the general feeling is that organisers of events like this can't can't morally expect to walk away with 100 per cent of their profits when an event is cancelled. It just doesn't pass the pub test.
"I've attended the event in past years and it's a really fun night. How the organisers manage this cancellation will determine whether my friends and I will go back again in the future."
The picnic spirit of the event includes the Diner en Blanc owners' requirements that it be an outdoor event and that it proceeds in all but unsafe conditions.
"To put up a marquee at the last moment is against the spirit of the "pop-up picnic in a park" concept, and would make the event cost prohibitive for all involved," Maher said.
Diner en Blanc is the signature event of Newcastle Food Month, produced by Newcastle Events.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
