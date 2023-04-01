It was expected to host upwards of 1200 people, decked in all-white, but the famously worst-kept-secret picnic Diner en Blanc was cancelled after a rainstorm drenched the city.
The third annual event to be hosted in Newcastle had an enthusiastic local response, and was set to kick off Newcastle's Food Month.
Attendees were to gather at designated meeting points from late afternoon on Saturday, April 1, where they would be shepherded into buses, - with their own tables, chairs, table decorations, napkins, cutlery and picnic baskets - and taken to the secret destination for dinner.
Newcomers to the event have spent weeks buying white dresses, white pants, white shoes, white hats, white chairs, white tablecloths. The Bureau of Meterology reported that around six millimetres of rain had fallen over Nobbys from 9am Saturday.
Organizer Gus Maher announced the event was cancelled at about 5.30pm as hundreds waited in buses for the weather to settle. Maher said the cancellation was caused because the site could not safely operate electrical needs due to the wet weather.
The crowds were not deterred, as people picked up their food and drink on-site and began partying in buses and planning impromptu parties in their homes, as buses departed the site with the same passengers they had brought.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
