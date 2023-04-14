Brandon O'Neill produced a stunning stoppage-time wonder goal for the Newcastle Jets to seal a 2-1 win over Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night and keep alive their A-League play-off hopes.
In a dramatic finish to an entertaining match, all three goals came in the final stages.
The Jets dominated play and shots on target without reward until Matt Jurman gave them a 1-0 lead with a well-guided header into the Bulls' goal off a corner in the 79th minute to the delight of his teammates and the Newcastle fans.
But the Bulls, who had rarely threatened to score in the rest of the match, lifted and launched repeated pressure on the Jets goal before an unmarked Bachana Arabul equalised with a header from directly in front in the 92nd minute.
It was a deja vu moment for Newcastle, who also conceded stoppage times goals in consecutive costly results prior to a 3-0 loss to Brisbane ahead of the Bulls showdown.
But O'Neill, who was outstanding in the middle of the park for Newcastle all night, looked determined not to let their fate again be sealed in such heart-breaking fashion and took matters into his own hands in the 95th minute.
The Jets No.6 and co-captain fired a left-footed shot into the top right corner of Macarthur's goal from well outside the 18-yard box.
The stadium erupted as O'Neill was swamped by teammates and the Jets bench.
Moments later full-time was blown.
The result moved Newcastle level with sixth-placed Sydney FC on 29 points as they eye third-placed Central Coast (37) then the Sky Blues in two remaining games while it almost certainly sounded the death knell on Macarthur's (26) campaign.
How the rest of the weekend pans out is yet to be seen with only six points separating fifth-placed Wellington on 31 points and last-placed Melbourne Victory (25) and several teams still to play their round-24 clashes.
The main thing is Newcastle are still in the hunt for just their third finals appearance in 14 years.
In changes to the Jets' starting line-up, striker Beka Mikeltadze returned after missing the 3-0 loss to Brisbane with a shoulder injury.
Defender Mark Natta also came into the side. Trent Buhagiar reverted to the bench and Japanese player Manabu Saito dropped out of the match-day squad.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
