Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets keep play-off hopes alive with stunning win over Macarthur in A-League round 24

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets bench and teammates swamp Brandon O'Neill after his 95th minute goal at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Jets bench and teammates swamp Brandon O'Neill after his 95th minute goal at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Brandon O'Neill produced a stunning stoppage-time wonder goal for the Newcastle Jets to seal a 2-1 win over Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night and keep alive their A-League play-off hopes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.