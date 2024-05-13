Eden Hasson, Ocean Lancaster help Aussies take world junior gold

Hunter surfers Eden Hasson and Ocean Lancaster have finished atop the podium as part of Australia's teams win at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador.
The contest wrapped up on Monday morning (AEST) with Australia easily winning the teams section with 7098 points, ahead of Hawaii (5525).
Hasson, who hails from Boat Harbour, bowed out in the ninth repechage round of the under-18 boys' division on finals day. It was one short of the repechage final which decided two places in the four-man finale.
Australia went on to finish one-two in the main final as Dane Henry (16.8) and Fletcher Kelleher (15.97) bettered Brazil's Rickson Falco (14.67) and Japan's Ikko Watanabe (8.7).
Falco had won Hasson's last heat with a best two-wave score of 18.17. Hawaiian Rylan Beavers (13.34) was second and Hasson (10.8) third. Hasson had best scores of 5.43 and 5.37, and needed a 7.91 late to rise to second, but he was unable to find the right wave. His next best score was a 3.67.
Hasson earned the right to compete for Australia with his under-18 national title win last December.
In the under-16 boys, Merewether's Lancaster earlier progressed to round five of six before a last place pushed him to the repechage. He was last in round eight of 10 there to bow out. Lancaster had the best wave (9.5) and heat total (17.43) in his division.
Ziggy Mackenzie was another Australian winner on finals day, taking out the under-16 girls' title.
