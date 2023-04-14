Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath writes: The Inland Pools Strategy 2043 is our plan for protecting and improving Newcastle's public pools for the next 20 years

By Jeremy Bath
April 15 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle is accepting submissions regarding its draft pools strategy until May 9. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
City of Newcastle is accepting submissions regarding its draft pools strategy until May 9. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Some of the happiest memories from my childhood are thanks to council-owned swimming pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.