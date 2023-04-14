There was something magical about the sensation of that first dive into a cold pool on a hot summer's day. Hours would pass by in seemingly minutes. Eventually when exhaustion had taken hold, I would heave myself onto the pool edge and then collapse onto my laid out towel that had been nicely cooked by the concrete path. Then shortly before leaving, my parents would buy me a bag of hot chips, which somehow always tasted better if the kiosk had a bottle of vinegar on the counter. Mixed in between the lay down and the hot chips were games of cricket, football, and red rover.

