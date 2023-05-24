Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Fifth Omicron wave hits as COVID strikes again and winter approaches, Hunter New England Health physician Dr David Durrheim says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Durrheim said COVID cases were "in an upswing at the moment". Picture by Simone De Peak
Dr David Durrheim said COVID cases were "in an upswing at the moment". Picture by Simone De Peak

People in Hunter hospitals with COVID have risen to the highest number since January, signalling the emergence of a fifth Omicron wave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.