Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Have Your Say

Uber rider ratings show Newcastle the most polite city, second year in a row

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's a civil city: Uber releases rider ratings data
Newcastle's a civil city: Uber releases rider ratings data

Newcastle has the highest collective Uber rating in the country for the second year in a row, according to new rating data released by ride sharing company Uber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.