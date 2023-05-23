Newcastle's a civil city: Uber releases rider ratings data

Newcastle has the highest collective Uber rating in the country for the second year in a row, according to new rating data released by ride sharing company Uber.
The city has a scored a near-impeccable 4.89 average star rating (out of five), pipping rival city Woolongong on 4.88, and leaving worst-rated city Brisbane in the dust at 4.82.
The ride-share service first released its city-by-city data in 2022, setting the national average at 4.82, among a breakdown of local, metro and state data.
Western Australia (4.79) was the nation's lowest-rated state, according to the data, falling a points below the national average, alongside the ACT (4.81) and Victoria (4.80).
Uber released its updated figures on Wednesday, May 24, in a drive to improve Australian driver ratings and, it says, as a "commitment to data transparency".
Uber ratings operate on a two-way system were riders and drivers can rate their experience from one to five stars as part of booking a trip on the ride share app. Users can review their ratings via the update app's "Privacy Centre". Rating scores are based on a rider or driver's last 500 trips, the company said in a statement.
Uber arrived in Australia in 2012 and has since spread into the major cities and several regional centres. In 2022, as Uber marked 10 years in Australia, it said it had delivered more than 700 million rides, driven by over 725,000 drivers.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
