Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Spero Davias says kidney disease can 'stuff your life up', as Kidney Health Australia offers two-minute test to boost detection

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spero Davias said he should have been 'swimming more and drinking less'. Picture by Simone De Peak
Spero Davias said he should have been 'swimming more and drinking less'. Picture by Simone De Peak

Spero Davias first felt the symptoms of kidney disease while driving on holiday in Greece six years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.