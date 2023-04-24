Newcastle Herald
Hunter diabetics face high hospitalisation rate for chronic kidney disease

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
A leading researcher has urged diabetics to have annual health checks after a new analysis showed Hunter residents were more than twice as likely to be hospitalised with chronic kidney disease as people in North Sydney.

