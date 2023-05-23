Newcastle Herald
Alleged Bandidos member Jarred Marko in Kurri Kurri local court

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 23 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
Jarred Marko, an alleged Bandidos gang member, pleads not guilty over Anzac Day assault. File Picture
ALLEGED Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang member Jarred James Marko made a brief appearance in Kurri Kurri Local Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to assault.

