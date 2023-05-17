IN DEVILISHLY amazing news, a Tasmanian devil released into a sanctuary at Barrington by none other than Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth has been found with joeys.
"Adventurous Lisa" was one of 11 Tasmanian devils released into the 400-hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in October 2020.
Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children, participated in Lisa's release after the Tasmanian devils were born and bred at Aussie Ark.
The devils were the very first of their species to be re-wilded on mainland Australia since their extinction more than 3000 years ago, after 90 per cent of the population was wiped out by the deadly and highly contagious Devil Facial Tumour Disease.
Aussie Ark managing director Tim Faulkner has overseen the "insurance population" of devils to help save the species from extinction and was thrilled to find Lisa and her joeys.
"This is hugely significant," he said.
"It's the very first confirmed devil joeys of 2023, and proof yet again that our breeding and rewilding program is a huge success.
"This mighty carnivorous marsupial was once a keystone species on mainland Australia, with every joey we turn back time, so I'm delighted for Chris and all our partners and supporters for the discovery of Lisa and this proof that she's thriving and breeding."
Within hours, Mr Faulkner had shared the news with Re:wild and WildArk. Co-founder of WildArk Mark Hutchinson was at the original release in October 2020.
"This is a real success story for devils, and it's heart-warming to see that all the hard work that has gone into this project has been rewarded with the birth of these joeys," Mr Hutchinson said.
The Tasmanian devil is an iconic Australian predator that has the potential to help control cats and foxes and allow native species to flourish.
The sanctuary Lisa calls home is fenced and free of invasive predators, which will allow the devils to thrive.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.