Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greater Cities Commission chief Geoff Roberts says Hunter Park 'ticks a lot of boxes' for government spending to unlock housing

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
May 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Cities Commission chief commissioner Geoff Roberts, CEO Chris Hanger and Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City Commissioner Matt Endacott on the top floor of the City of Newcastle offices on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Greater Cities Commission chief commissioner Geoff Roberts, CEO Chris Hanger and Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City Commissioner Matt Endacott on the top floor of the City of Newcastle offices on Tuesday. Picture supplied

The Greater Cities Commission says Broadmeadow, north-west Lake Macquarie and East Maitland "tick a lot of boxes" for priority government spending to unlock housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.