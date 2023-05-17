Newcastle Herald
Gateshead shooting: 41-year-old suffers gunshot wound on Flame Street

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:31am
A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering a gunshot wound after shots were reportedly fired through the front window of a family home at Gateshead.

