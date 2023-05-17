A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering a gunshot wound after shots were reportedly fired through the front window of a family home at Gateshead.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers have been told the man and his family were asleep at home when they were woken by two loud noises.
Police rushed to a home on Flame Street just after 4am on reports shots had been fired, when they arrived with paramedics they found at 41-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to police, he was injured when a projectile came through the front window.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but the man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for further medical care.
A crime scene has been established and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
