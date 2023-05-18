Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Acquitted of murder, Jesse Nikolovski admits to more pub armed robberies

SR
By Sam Rigney
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serial armed robber Jesse Nikolovski held up two pubs at Hamilton and attempted to rob the Royal Hotel at Waratah during a month-long crime spree. He pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Serial armed robber Jesse Nikolovski held up two pubs at Hamilton and attempted to rob the Royal Hotel at Waratah during a month-long crime spree. He pleaded guilty on Thursday.

JESSE Nikolovski had been out on parole for less than a year when he got the urge to return to his old ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.