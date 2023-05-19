Newcastle Herald
Extra $142.2m for the National Redress Scheme revealed

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:17am
The funds will improve the outcomes for survivors accessing the scheme, says Amanda Rishworth. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Survivors of child sexual abuse will be further supported as they seek help or make a compensation claim, under a $142.2 million funding boost over the next five years.

