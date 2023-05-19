Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

GP Access Calvary Mater after-hours service to reopen, along with Westlakes Community Health Centre service at Toronto

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon at the Calvary Mater in December 2021 to discuss the GP Access after-hours clinic with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and nurse Phillipe Millard. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon at the Calvary Mater in December 2021 to discuss the GP Access after-hours clinic with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and nurse Phillipe Millard. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The GP Access After Hours service at Calvary Mater Hospital at Waratah will reopen on May 29, after being out of action for almost 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.