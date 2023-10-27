DOZENS of workers at the Kurri Kurri gas plant have been exposed to a potentially carcinogenic chemical that can damage fertility, three unions claim.
The Electrical Trades Union (ETU), CFMEU and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) have accused UGL, owned by CIMIC Group, of disregarding employee safety and failing to provide adequate personal protective equipment for handling defric, a chemical used in the installation of gas generator turbine components.
They claim multiple workers suffered nose bleeds, stomach cramps, chest infections and general feelings of "being poisoned" that required time off work after the use of Defric began on October 14 and continued until October 24.
The unions allege the company insisted the workers had COVID despite multiple rapid antigen tests showing negative results, with one worker reportedly forced to pay for blood tests and chest scans out of his own pocket.
Newcastle ETU organiser Ash Bamford said UGL "knowingly put workers in harm's way", alleging the staff were forced to use a toxic chemical that causes infertility and cancer in an area without property ventilation because the company "cares more about the millions it's going to make off this gas project than the lives making it happen".
"There are incredibly strict rules around the use of Defric, which is not available for sale in Australia," he said.
"The PPE provided is useless for this chemical, especially when it's not fitted properly. UGL have prioritised saving money over their lawful obligations by putting workers and their families at risk.
"These workers want to grow their families, but now they're incredibly worried their fertility has been affected, and when they got sick, either immediately after being exposed or in the following days, the company tried to gaslight them and blame it on COVID.
"It's absolutely disgusting. We are calling on SafeWork NSW to hold UGL to account for its disregard of worker safety."
A SafeWork NSW spokesman said it has been advised of a potential safety issue at the Kurri Kurri gas plant and has attended the site.
"Further investigations are under way and no further comment can be made at this time," he said.
The Newcastle Herald contacted CIMIC Group about the allegations, and a spokeswoman said they declined to comment.
According to the unions, use of defric stopped when their representatives entered the Hunter site with a Work Health and Safety Act notice to investigate.
They claim workers were given incorrect protective equipment to handle defric, including gloves, safety glasses and P2 dust masks with "no fit testing provided".
It's also alleged the company failed to provide safety data to workers at the time and that no risk assessment of the chemical's use was completed.
The unions claim their investigations show more than 12 employees handled defric directly in large quantities while on shift, some for longer than 10 hours, to build Kurri Kurri's gas turbine generator.
They allege workers were in an area contained by a large dome that lacks sufficient natural ventilation, with more than 30 workers in close proximity to where the defric was used.
According to a safety data sheet provided to health and safety representatives, defric can cause acute toxicity, with symptoms of exposure beyond safe limits including headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, muscular weakness, drowsiness and in extreme cases - loss of consciousness.
CMFEU organiser Joe Uati said UGL was "cutting corners for the sake of profit".
"It only stopped because it was caught out by union safety inspectors," he said.
"And this is not an isolated incident, the company has failed to complete risk assessments or address concerns around numerous other chemicals on site at the Hunter project.
"These workers were forced to choose between putting food on the table and being exposed to a toxic chemical that could stop them having children or cause cancer."
Defric is a heat-resistant solid film lubrication and cleaning product used in the installation of gas generator turbine components.
According to the unions, the safety sheet provided said it should only be used outdoors or in well-ventilated areas and with a chemical shower in case of exposure - which they argue UGL did not have.
AMWU organiser Tim Fergusson said it's unacceptable for companies to get away with "wanton disregard" of worker safety in 2023.
"If UGL insists it wasn't doing anything wrong, why did it suddenly stop using Defric after unions started to ask questions? What about the other chemicals on site?" he said.
"This whole situation and attempted cover up stinks.
"We are calling for a thorough investigation into UGL's unsafe use of Defric and other chemicals to ensure no other workers have to suffer."
SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.
