A DRIVER caught going more than double the speed limit at Port Stephens has been barred from the roads for two years.
Benjamin Sam McLaughlin, 23, was caught going 224km/h in a 100km/h zone by Newcastle Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on Nelson Bay Road at Fern Bay about 11.40pm on September 14.
At the time, police were undertaking speed enforcement duties when they clocked McLaughlin's sedan travelling at high speed.
In Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, McLaughlin pleaded guilty to driving recklessly and dangerous speeding while a charge of exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h was withdrawn.
Magistrate Janine Lacy ordered McLaughlin to pay an $800 fine and disqualified him from driving for two years, backdated to the date of the offence.
He was sentenced to a two year Community Corrections Order and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.
